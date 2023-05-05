Stott is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Red Sox.
This looks to be a routine day of rest for Stott, who drove in two runs in Wednesday's series finale at Dodger Stadium. Josh Harrison will cover second base and bat eighth Friday versus Boston. Kyle Schwarber is hitting leadoff.
