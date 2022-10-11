site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Not starting Game 1
RotoWire Staff
Stott will be on the bench for Game 1 of the NLDS against Atlanta.
Stott started four of the last five times faced a lefty in the regular season, but he'll sit here against Max Fried. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop in his place.
