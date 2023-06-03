Stott isn't in the Phillies' lineup Saturday against the Nationals.
After going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk Friday, Stott will get a day to rest. Josh Harrison will take over for Stott at second base Saturday and bat seventh.
