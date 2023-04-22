Stott will sit Saturday against Kyle Freeland and the Rockies.
Stott filled the large side a platoon for much of last season, but he's been an everyday player this year. Saturday marks the first time he's been absent from the lineup, and given that he's off to a .344/.365/.452 start, he's unlikely to suddenly find himself regularly sitting against southpaws. Josh Harrison will fill in for him at second base.
