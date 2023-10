Stott went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Mets.

Stott had gone 4-for-34 over a nine-game stretch without a multi-hit effort before putting the slump to rest in the regular-season finale. This season was a breakout year for the second baseman. He posted a .280/.329/.419 slash line with 15 home runs, 62 RBI, 78 runs scored and 31 stolen bases over 151 games, and he should be the starter at the keystone for the Phillies in the playoffs.