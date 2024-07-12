Stott is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.
Stott will dodge a matchup with southpaw Hogan Harris on Friday as Edmundo Sosa fills in at the keystone. Stott has logged a hit in six of his last seven games, with three runs and three RBI during that stretch.
