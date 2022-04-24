Stott remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Stott will stay on the bench for the fifth game in a row and appears to be clearly behind Alec Bohm for playing time at third base. Even with Didi Gregorius (hand) sidelined for the fourth straight game, Stott hasn't been able to crack the lineup at shortstop either, as Johan Camargo has served as Gregorius' primary replacement. If Gregorius avoids the injury list and rejoins the lineup at some point during the upcoming week, the Phillies could send Stott back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to pick up some consistent at-bats.