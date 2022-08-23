Stott isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
It appears to be a regular day off for Stott, who's posted an impressive .319/.347/.464 slash line in 18 games this month. Edmundo Sosa is starting at shortstop Tuesday.
