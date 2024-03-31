Stott is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 26-year-old went 4-for-8 with a double, two RBI, a run and a stolen base in the first two games of the season, but he'll take a seat Sunday with southpaw Chris Sale on the mound for Atlanta. One of those first two starts also came against a lefty, so it doesn't appear Stott is beginning the season in a strict platoon. Whit Merrifield will take over at second base in Sunday's series finale.