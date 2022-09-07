Stott isn't starting Wednesday against the Marlins.
Stott went 5-for-11 with a solo homer, three total runs and four strikeouts over the last three games but will retreat to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
