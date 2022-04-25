Stott was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Stott earned an Opening Day roster spot following an impressive spring, but he failed to do enough to stick around. He hit .133/.161/.167 with a 32.3 percent strikeout rate in 31 trips to the plate and had fallen from favor to the point that he hadn't appeared in a game since last Tuesday. He'll get regular at-bats at the Triple-A level while awaiting his next chance in the majors, with Johan Camargo emerging as manager Joe Girardi's preferred utility infielder.