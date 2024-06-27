Stott is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Marlins.
Stott was out of the lineup Tuesday against a lefty and will also begin this one on the bench as the Marlins send southpaw Trevor Rogers to the hill. He did pinch hit in Tuesday's contest, so perhaps another mid-game appearance is possible. Whit Merrifield is handling second base for the Phillies on Thursday.
