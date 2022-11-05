site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-bryson-stott-out-against-lefty-857772 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Out against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stott will sit for Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday.
Stott will sit against lefty Framber Valdez, just as he did in Game 2. Edmundo Sosa will get the start at shortstop. batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 12 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read