Stott is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The lefty-hitting Stott will retreat to the bench with southpaw Trevor Rogers taking the hill for Miami. Yairo Munoz will step in at the keystone as a replacement for Stott, who went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run in Saturday's 10-0 victory.