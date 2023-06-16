Stott isn't in the Phillies' lineup Friday against Oakland.
With the left-handed JP Sears starting Friday's game for the A's, the left-handed bat of Stott will retreat to the dugout. Josh Harrison will play at second base instead and bat seventh.
More News
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Homers, scores twice in win•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Homers as part of three-hit day•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Takes seat versus southpaw•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Two hits, triple in win•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Not starting Saturday•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Runs wild in Friday's win•