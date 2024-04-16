Stott went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base during Monday's 2-1 win over Colorado.

Stott reached three times in four plate appearances Monday, producing his first multi-hit game since March 30 (14 games). Stott's pilfer came in the third frame off Cal Quantrill, marking the second baseman's third steal of the campaign. While he hasn't put up monstrous performances this season, Stott has logged a hit in six consecutive starts with merely nine strikeouts and seven walks over 60 total plate appearances.