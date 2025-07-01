Stott went 1-for-3 with a steal, a walk and a run scored in Monday's 4-0 win versus the Padres.

Stott swiped his second base of the month when he took second off San Diego starter Matt Waldron in the fourth. June was tough for the Philadelphia second baseman, as he entered this contest with an anemic .210/.289/.272 slash line over 90 plate appearances. Perhaps this stolen base, his first since June 18, can kickstart Stott, who now sports a .244 average, five homers, 36 runs scored and 35 RBI while going 13-for-16 on steal attempts across 77 games.