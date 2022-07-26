Stott went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a two-run double in Monday's 6-4 win over Atlanta.
The five RBI were a new career-high total for the rookie, who had previously driven in three runs on two other occasions this season. Stott's two-out homer in the bottom of the eighth inning allowed the Phillies to take their first lead of the night and eventually put an end to a three-game losing streak. Though Stott is still under the Mendoza Line for the season (.196 average), he's slashing a more palatable .234/.312/.426 since the beginning of June.