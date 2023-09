Stott went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a run and a stolen base against the Padres in Monday's 9-7 victory.

Bohm was in the midst of a 1-for-17 cold spell coming into Monday, but he turned things around emphatically with his second four-hit game of the campaign. The second baseman also notched his 26th theft, tied for 13th in the majors. Stott has complemented his excellent .294/.337/.442 slash line with 14 homers, 29 doubles, 55 RBI and 70 runs over 549 plate appearances this season.