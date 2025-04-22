Stott went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in Monday's loss to the Mets.

Stott was 1-for-4 with a single before hammering a clutch three-run shot off of Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning. However, it wasn't enough to complete the comeback and the Phillies fell 5-4. Stott snapped a 17-game homerless drought with his second of the year. He's slashing .295/.356/.449 with 13 RBI and seven extra-base hits through 20 games.