Stott went 0-for-1 with one run scored and three steals in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

Stott flew around the basepaths Sunday, nabbing a single-game career-high in walks (4) while tying his career-best in stolen bases (3). Through 93 games, Stott is slashing .304/.348/.436 with nine home runs and 19 steals and is striking out at a 15.6 percent clip.