The Phillies and Stott avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.2 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Stott gets a nice raise in what was his first year of arbitration eligibility. He regressed to just a .671 OPS in 2024 but remained useful for fantasy managers with 11 home runs and 32 stolen bases.
