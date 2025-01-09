Share Video

Link copied!

The Phillies and Stott avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.2 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Stott gets a nice raise in what was his first year of arbitration eligibility. He regressed to just a .671 OPS in 2024 but remained useful for fantasy managers with 11 home runs and 32 stolen bases.

More News