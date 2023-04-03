Stott is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

With the Phillies facing off against a lefty (Nestor Cortes) following a Sunday night game, manager Rob Thomson may have viewed Monday's contest as an opportune time to give the lefty-hitting Stott his first breather of the season. Though Josh Harrison will cover second base in his stead, Stott may not necessarily be stuck in a platoon role all season. Stott started against Texas southpaw Martin Perez on Sunday and went 2-for-3 with a walk, bringing his on-base percentage up to .500 through the Phillies' first three games.