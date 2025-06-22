Stott is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

The Phillies are facing a left-handed starting pitcher (David Peterson) for the first time since June 9, so the lefty-hitting Stott will give up his spot at second base to Edmundo Sosa in the series finale. While starting in each of the previous 11 contests, Stott went 9-for-38 with a home run, two doubles, one stolen base, eight RBI and two runs.