Stott is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels.

Rodolfo Castro will get a rare start at second base as the Phillies take on left-hander Tyler Anderson. The left-handed-hitting Stott went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Monday's series opener versus the Angels, though he managed to tally his 25th stolen base of the season in what was a 6-4 victory for Philly.