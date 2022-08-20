Stott is not in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Stott went 1-for-3 in an 8-2 loss during Game 1, with a double and a walk. Edmundo Sosa will fill in for him at shortstop in the nightcap.
