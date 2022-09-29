site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Sitting out Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stott is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Stott went just 2-for-31 (.065) over his last nine games, so he will be held out for the first time since Sept. 7. Nick Maton will start at shortstop in Stott's place.
