Stott has hit just .143/.172/.286 through his first nine Grapefruit League games this spring.

Stott will move from shortstop to second base this season due to the arrival of Trea Turner and the departure of Jean Segura. His role as the primary second baseman is unlikely to come under serious threat, but it remains to be seen whether he's a true everyday player or merely on the large side of a platoon. Edmundo Sosa (who has a 1.758 OPS with four homers this spring) started over Stott against southpaws in the playoffs, and the Phillies added another right-handed option in Josh Harrison in late January.