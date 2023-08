Stott went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-8 extra-innings loss to the Marlins.

The 25-year-old infielder has been locked in since the All-Star break, slashing .313/.373/.493 in 18 games with six doubles, two homers, four steals, six RBI and 13 runs. Stott has reached 20 steals on the year for the first time in his career as he solidifies his spot as a strong complementary piece in the Phillies' offense.