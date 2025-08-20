Stott went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Seattle.

Stott clubbed his eighth homer of the year and his first since July 23 versus Boston. The speedy infielder hasn't led off for the Phillies since early June, but he's finally beginning to gain some momentum in August as he tries to climb his way back up the batting order. Through his first 43 at-bats of the month, Stott is hitting .326 with four doubles, eight RBI, nine runs scored and four steals.