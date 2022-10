Stott went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-1 win over Washington.

Stott brought home one run in the second inning before knocking a two-run double in the fourth. He had driven in just three runs over his previous 12 games while going 6-for-42 (.143). On the year, the rookie infielder is slashing .232/.292/.348 with 12 steals and 29 extra-base hits through 124 games.