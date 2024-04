Stott went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday in a 5-1 victory versus Pittsburgh.

Stott's two-run blast in the seventh inning capped the scoring in the contest for Philadelphia. It was his first homer of the year and just his second extra-base hit of any sort. It's been a slow stat to the campaign for Stott, who is slashing just .220/.313/.317 through 48 plate appearances.