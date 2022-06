Stott went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Giants.

The steal was his first in the majors, while the multi-hit performance was his first since May 13. Stott has a miserable .143/.195/.169 slash line through his first 25 games in the big leagues, but with Jean Segura (finger) potentially out for the next three months, the rookie will be in the mix for playing time at second base.