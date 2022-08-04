Stott will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Stott picked up each of his past six starts at the keystone, but second base will be Jean Segura's (finger) domain moving forward after the 32-year-old was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Thursday. The rookie won't be out of the mix for an everyday role in the middle infield, however, as the Phillies released the struggling Didi Gregorius on Thursday to clear the way for Stott to play regularly at shortstop. The righty-hitting Edmundo Sosa could still poach the occasional start from the lefty-hitting Stott when the Phillies oppose southpaws, but Stott's playing-time outlook for the rest of the season generally looks promising.