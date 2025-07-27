Phillies' Bryson Stott: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stott is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Stott started the previous six games and went 4-for-18 with two doubles, a homer and two stolen bases during that stretch. Weston Wilson will man the keystone and bat eighth versus New York lefty Carlos Rodon on Sunday.
