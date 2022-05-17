Stott will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Padres.

Stott will be awarded his third start in four games, but he still looks like he may be stuck in a timeshare at shortstop with Johan Camargo until Didi Gregorius (knee) returns from the IL. The rookie recently turned in a career-best performance at the plate in Friday's 12-10 win over the Dodgers, going 2-for-3 with two walks, three RBI and two runs. In his first 13 big-league games, Stott hit .111 with two walks, four RBI and one run.