Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Stott will return to the leadoff spot Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Stott drew a look at leadoff in Monday's series opener versus the Marlins and right-hander Sandy Alcantara before dropping down to the eighth spot in the order for Tuesday night's game against left-hander Jesus Luzardo. Thomson has suggested that Stott might get more chances at leadoff against righties moving forward, with Trea Turner likely sliding into the No. 2 hole on those occasions.