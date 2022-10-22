Stott went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored during Friday's 4-2 win over the Padres in Game 3 of the NLCS.

Stott entered Game 3 only 2-for-19 in the postseason with one extra-base hit, but he was able to smack two doubles in his first two at bats against Joe Musgrove. After his double in the fourth inning, he was plated by a Jean Segura single to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead, and they would hold on for the crucial victory. Stott, a 25-year-old rookie, played in 127 games during the regular season, and he is gaining valuable experience in the postseason while being able to contribute for his team.