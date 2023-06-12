Stott went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-3 victory over the Dodgers.

Stott drove in a pair of runs with a two-out single in the third inning, giving the Phillies a 3-0 lead. He'd later rope his first triple of the season in the seventh. The 25-year-old Stott is now 10-for-28 (.357) with a .919 OPS in his last eight games. He's had a solid sophomore campaign, slashing .292/.336/.403 with five homers, 26 runs scored, 23 RBI and nine steals.