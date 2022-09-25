Devenski had his contract selected by the Phillies on Sunday.
Devenski signed with Philadelphia on a minor-league deal in late August, and he'll joined the big club Sunday after he allowed one run with an 11:3 K:BB over 8.2 innings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Brad Hand (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.
