Devenski signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Devenski parted ways with the Diamondbacks on Sunday, and it did not take him long to find work with a new club. Devenski had a rough go of it with Arizona the last couple years, but the Phillies will try to help him get back on track.
