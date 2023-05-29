Covey (0-1) allowed seven runs (five earned) on six hits Sunday. He recorded two outs and took a loss against Atlanta.

It was a nightmare outing for Covey as he was taken deep twice and coughed up seven total runs without making it out of the first inning. He gave up just three runs over nine innings in his first two MLB outings this season but Sunday's meltdown shot his ERA up to 7.45. It's unclear if the Phillies will give the 31-year-old righty another turn in the rotation.