Covey is set to be the primary pitcher in Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Covey was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Saturday, and he is on track to make his appearance with his new club a few days later, as Matt Stahm will open Tuesday's contest with Covey slated to follow him. Covey tossed 63 pitches in a game with the Dodgers last week and at least 72 pitches in all seven minor-league games he appeared in earlier this season, so there should not be a major limitation on his workload.