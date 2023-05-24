Covey didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over five relief innings. He struck out six.

After Matt Strahm worked two innings as the opener and put the Phillies in a 2-1 hole, Covey entered the game and gave his team a chance to mount a comeback, tossing 55 of 91 pitches for strikes and exiting with the score tied 3-3. The right-hander has been solid in two appearances as a bulk reliever so far this season, although he doesn't yet have a decision to show for it. Covey will likely continue filling this role for the time being as the Phillies try to patch together the back of their rotation in the wake of Bailey Falter's demotion.