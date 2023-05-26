Covey will start Sunday against Atlanta, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Covey was solid in his Phillies debut Tuesday, surrendering just one run through five innings out of the bullpen while striking out six batters. His performance has earned him a promotion into Philadelphia's rotation, and another strong performance could ensure he remains there.
