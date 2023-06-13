Covey dropped to 1-2 after giving up two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two in 1.1 innings of relief in Monday's 9-8 loss to the Diamondbacks.

With Matt Strahm working as the Phillies' opening pitcher on the night, Covey looked like a candidate to serve as a bulk reliever. However, manager Rob Thomson instead treated the series opener as more of a bullpen day, as five pitchers were used to cover eight innings. Since limiting this same Diamondbacks squad to one run over five innings in a starting role May 23, Covey has been used in relief in each of his last four appearances and hasn't covered more than two innings on any occasion. The Phillies are still running out a four-man rotation at the moment, but Covey doesn't look as though he'll be the clear-cut choice to pitch on days that a fifth starter is needed.