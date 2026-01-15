Renteria signed with the Phillies on Thursday for $4 million, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

One of the most famous players in the class, Renteria recently held his own against Salvador Perez, Willson Contreras and Jackson Chourio, among others, in a home run derby last month in Venezuela. A 6-foot-3, 200-pound righty slugger, Renteria also performed well as a 15-year-old against much older competition in the Venezuelan Major League. He is an above-average runner now, but Renteria could slow down and will certainly end up in an outfield corner. He has a chance to be a middle-of-the-order run producer in five or six years.