The Phillies promoted Wood from Single-A Clearwater to Double-A Reading on Monday, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Wood will skip over an assignment to the Phillies' South Atlantic League affiliate in Jersey Shore and move into the rotation at Reading after an excellent run with Clearwater to begin the season. Over eight starts in the Florida State League, Wood, the No. 26 overall pick of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, submitted a 3.42 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB across 26.1 innings.