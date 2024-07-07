Stubbs will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

After sitting out in three of the past four games, Stubbs is back behind the dish for the series finale in Atlanta. In two of those three games that the lefty-hitting Stubbs didn't start, the Phillies opposed left-handed pitchers, so Stubbs would still seem to have a hold on the larger portion of a timeshare at catcher with the switch-hitting Rafael Marchan. Both backstops will see their opportunities decline once J.T. Realmuto (knee) returns from the injured list.