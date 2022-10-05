Stubbs will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Astros.
With J.T. Realmuto handling designated-hitter duties in the regular-season finale, Stubbs will get the chance to make his second straight start behind the dish. Stubbs broke out of an 0-for-9 slump in Tuesday's 10-0 loss, going 1-for-2 with a walk.
